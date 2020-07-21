Chelsea troll Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard ahead of Anfield trip

Liverpool host Chelsea tomorrow and the Blues have decided to troll former Reds skipper Steven Gerrard ahead of the trip.

The Anfield outfit were close to winning the Premier League title in 2013-14, but the Blues dented a huge blow on their ambitions following a 2-0 victory at Anfield in the 36th game of the season.





Gerrard’s slip in midfield allowed striker Demba Ba to pounce and score the opener, and that moment has long been associated with Liverpool’s failure to land the title.

With Manchester City breathing down their neck all campaign, a draw at Crystal Palace in the penultimate game saw Liverpool drop to second, conceding the title and finishing as runners-up two points behind.

They have finally picked up the title after 30 years of wait and will be lifting the trophy tomorrow.

Chelsea are looking to secure a top-four finish in order to play Champions League football next season, and a win against Liverpool will boost their chances.

The Blues seized the chance to troll Gerrard on social media ahead of clash, posting a clip of his famous slip on Twitter:

Back at Anfield tomorrow. 👊 pic.twitter.com/IdtbhphGkA — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 21, 2020

Not that Liverpool fans or Gerrard himself will mind, though, and they will hope to get a victory tomorrow in order to finish their campaign on an impressive note.