Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi set to join Besiktas on loan

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi is set to join Besiktas on loan with the option to buy at the end of the campaign, Goal.com’s Nizaar Kinsella claims.

The Belgian spent the previous campaign on loan at Crystal Palace but struggled for playing time with just over 800 minutes on the field.

Since his return, he has been touted to leave the Blues on a permanent deal, but it is now reported that he will join Besiktas on a season-long loan.

The deal will include an option to buy between £5-11 million. Batshuayi will sign a one-year extension before leaving as his £90,000-per-week contract expires next summer.

Sportslens view:

Batshuayi has been with the Blues for the past five years, but he has been a fringe player with just 77 appearances across all competitions.

He has spent part of that time away on loan. The 27-year-old will now hope to make an impact at Besiktas to secure a permanent deal.

The good loan stint would also be beneficial to keep his international spot with Belgium ahead of next year’s World Cup in Qatar.

Batshuayi look set to become the third striker to leave the Blues. Olivier Giroud left earlier in the summer to join Serie A giants AC Milan.

Tammy Abraham has already undergone his medical with Roma. He will join them permanently for £34m in the next few days.

The Blues have retained a buy-back worth £68m for their graduate.

