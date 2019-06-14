Blog Teams Chelsea Chelsea agree deal in principle for Maurizio Sarri to join Juventus as manager

Chelsea agree deal in principle for Maurizio Sarri to join Juventus as manager

14 June, 2019 Chelsea, English Premier League, Juventus, Serie A

Chelsea have agreed a deal in principle for Maurizio Sarri to join Serie A side Juventus as their new manager next season.

The 60-year-old will reportedly sign a three-year contract to replace Massimiliano Allegri at the Italian club.

Sarri only joined Chelsea last summer after three years at Napoli, replacing Antonio Conte.

The Italian guided the Blues to a third-place finish in the Premier League and won the Europa League last season, but still endured a tough campaign at Stamford Bridge with fans not convinced by his style of play.

Sarri will be looking for more silverware with Juventus, who have won the Serie A Championship for the last eight season.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will be looking towards Frank Lampard (Independent) to take over the reins at Stamford Bridge after a managerial season that saw the former Chelsea and England midfielder take Championship side Derby to the playoff finals (where they lost to Aston Villa).

Royal Ascot: An iconic sporting institution
Five Players To Watch At the 2019 Copa America

About The Author

Soccerlens