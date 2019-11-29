Charlie Nicholas is surprised West Ham United are yet to sack Manuel Pellegrini

West Ham United visit Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea tomorrow, and after losing one London derby against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, the Hammers will hope to come out tops this time out.
Manuel Pellegrini’s men are without a win in seven games, losing five of them, and they have their work cut out for them against Frank Lampard’s youngsters.
Chelsea’s defeat at the hands of Manchester City last weekend was their first in seven league games, and having won the six prior to that, they will look to bounce back against West Ham.
A defeat could prove costly for Pellegrini, and Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas is surprised that the Chilean is yet to be shown the exit door.
“I said Manuel Pellegrini was the favourite to go if he lost at Tottenham and I am pretty surprised he is still there. The fightback probably got him over the line,” Nicholas said.
“It is the best batch of players they have had but Mark Noble is probably in there arguing with team-mates and looking at the players who need to be giving more.
“West Ham is Frank Lampard’s old club, Chelsea like to turn over West Ham and I can’t see anything else. Chelsea will have just got back from the Champions League but it should be comfortable enough for them.”
The Hammers are currently three points and a place above the relegation zone, and things could get worse if they lose tomorrow.
The club have already been linked with David Moyes, Eddie Howe and Sean Dyche, and it appears Pellegrini’s days at the London Stadium are numbered.
A victory against Chelsea could give him a much-needed lifeline, though, and it will be interesting to see how West Ham perform tomorrow and going forward.