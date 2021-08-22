Celtic fans react to David Turnbull’s display vs St Mirren

Celtic picked up a 6-0 win over St. Mirren in the Scottish Premiership yesterday and Ange Postecoglou will be delighted with the performance of his players.

After a mixed start to the season, Celtic have managed to hit top form and they have been outstanding in recent weeks.

A hat trick from David Turnbull along with a brace from Liel Abada and an Odsonne Edouard goal helped secure a memorable win for the Hoops.

There were quite a few excellent performances on the pitch for Celtic yesterday but David Turnbull’s performance certainly caught the eye. The midfielder was unplayable against St. Mirren.

Not only did he score a vital hat-trick for his side, but he also managed to create important chances for his teammates.

The 22-year-old playmaker combined well with the likes of Abada and Kyogo Furuhashi throughout the game. Celtic’s attacking football and the impressive link-up play ran St. Mirren ragged throughout the ninety minutes.

If Celtic can continue to perform like the way they have done in their last few matches, Steven Gerrard and Rangers will have to lot to worry about as far as their title defence is concerned.

Some of the Celtic fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the performance of Turnbull and here is what they had to say.

Turnbull is certainly finding his place in the system now. A joy to watch. — Ryan Fitzsimons (@RyanStevenF) August 21, 2021

David Turnbull was unplayable today in a 6-0 win. The momentum is continued under Postecoglou 👏🍀 — 🍀 Celtic1967.com 🍀 (@Celtic1967_com) August 21, 2021

There’s the man of the match 🍾 🍀 Turnbull 😎 pic.twitter.com/sJWL3i5WBl — The Cynic (@90MinuteCynic) August 21, 2021

Six going on twelve. Fantastic performance from the team, special shout outs for David Turnbull & Liel Abada 👏🏼 On to a massive fixture on Thursday now, outstanding. — Everything Celtic (@aboutceltic) August 21, 2021

David Turnbull with another very impressive performance and a hat-trick to boot. A Rolls Royce of a player who will love being aboard the Ange Postecoglou bandwagon as it continues to build up a head of steam. A couple of huge games away from home coming up next. — Michael Stewart (@mstewart_23) August 21, 2021

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿| David Turnbull vs St. Mirren Minutes played : 90

Goals : 3

Touches : 102

Accurate Passes : 74

Key Passes : 4

Shots on Target : 4

Crosses : 5 pic.twitter.com/rztmouZENr — Celtic Latest (@CelticLatest) August 21, 2021

