Celtic fans react to David Turnbull’s display vs Rangers

Celtic crashed to a 1-0 defeat against Rangers in the Old Firm Derby yesterday and the fans will be disappointed with some of the performances out there.

The Hoops were in excellent attacking form heading into the contest but they struggled going forward yesterday. The players failed to take the few chances that they managed to create.

The likes of David Turnbull, Liel Abada and Kyogo Furuhashi failed to make any sort of impact on the game despite the kind of form they are in right now.

Turnbull, in particular, was expected to influence the game from the centre of the park but the Celtic midfielder was often pressed out of the game by the Rangers players and he had to be replaced in the second half.

The midfielder failed to provide his usual goalscoring threat and he failed to create chances for his teammates either.

The 22-year-old has been an impressive signing for Celtic so far but he needs to perform better in the big games. Turnbull has shown a knack of going missing against quality teams and that is one area of his game he needs to work on.

Some of the Celtic fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the performance of the Scottish midfielder and here is what they had to say.

Our strength and conditioning coach really needs to get a hold of Turnbull btw, all the technical ability in the world but looks like he’s towing a caravan when he runs. — Everything Celtic (@aboutceltic) August 29, 2021

Turnbull has improved under Postecoglou but he really, really needs to mark that with a big-game performance. Away in Alkmaar and now today the game has passed him by. — Kieran Devlin (@NoNotThatDevlin) August 29, 2021

All that hype because they beat Dundee. 🔹Ralston is still abysmal 🔹Turnbull has nothing but a good corner kick 🔹Christie is rotten 10 man Alashkert was a tougher night — Pena_Cartel (@Pena_Cartel) August 29, 2021

Christie and Turnbull offering next to nothing so far. — Everything Celtic (@aboutceltic) August 29, 2021

Good first half to watch, we should be 1 nil up. I'd take eddy off put kyogo through the middle bring on Rogic. Ralston superb but Turnbull & Christie need to be more composed. Like to see Abada get more of the ball. Goals will hopefully come. HH — Celtic Gossip (@CelticGossip) August 29, 2021

Good first half but David turnbull for me is having a nightmare, get him swapped for big tam rogic 👍🍀 — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿ᘜ卂乙乙 爪卂匚Ҝ🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Gazzm1888) August 29, 2021

