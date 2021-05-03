Brighton’s Graham Potter is on Steve Hitchen’s list of recommendations for the Tottenham Hotspur job

Tottenham Hotspur technical performance director Steve Hitchen has Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter on his list of recommendations as the club’s search for a new boss continues.

According to Sporstmail, the 45-year-old has admirers at Spurs, and chairman Daniel Levy could be tempted to appoint him this summer.





Hitchen has been leading the search for Jose Mourinho’s successor at the north London outfit, and he wants a young and dynamic coach with a commitment to adventurous football.

Potter has been involved in a relegation battle with Brighton for the majority of this term, and it took the 2-0 win over Leeds United on Saturday to all but guarantee his side’s safety.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola described him as the best English manager in the world earlier this season, and the Spaniard is not one to flatter.

While Potter is not the big-name manager Tottenham their chairman and fans would love to sign, his methods and style of play are worth gambling on.

His side are fourth in the Premier League expected goals (xG) table, and having a manager capable of delivering such a style at Spurs could get them challenging for the Premier League title and other trophies.

Harry Kane and Heung-min Son are amongst the best finishers in the world, and Brighton could be pushing for a top-four finish with them leading their attack.

Brighton’s xG (expected goals) is 51, but they have managed just 35 goals, and that has condemned them to the lower half of the Premier League table.

Tottenham under Potter will definitely have a bigger xG and goals, and they have to take a punt on such a manager having been rejected by three top targets.

The former Swansea City manager won three promotions and the Swedish Cup with Ostersund, leading them to the 2017-18 Europa League knockout stage. He has the potential to become a Premier League-winning boss.

Guardiola sees it, and Spurs have to lure him to north London this summer if they want to start winning silverware anytime soon.

In other news, 40-year-old reportedly emerging as favourite for the Spurs managerial job.