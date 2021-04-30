Bernardo Silva full of praise for Liverpool target Kylian Mbappe

Manchester City winger Bernardo Silva has showered heaps of praise on Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe.

Pep Guardiola’s side beat PSG 2-1 in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final, and they managed to keep Mbappe quiet.





The French striker was prevented from having a single shot on goal during the game.

However, Silva was full of praise for his former Monaco teammate, saying playing against him is a challenging task. He has hailed him as one of the best players in the world at the moment.

Silva said about Mbappe, as quoted by Manchester Evening News: “It’s tough to play against him. I have played with him and against him. It’s much better to play with him on your side. He is a great player.

“I wish him all the best, except in this round against us! I’m very happy to see he is having a great career and he is, without a doubt, one of the best players in the world.”

SL View – a potential target for Liverpool?

Mbappe has been strongly linked with a move to Liverpool, with several reports suggesting that the PSG forward keen to join Jurgen Klopp’s side in the summer.

Back in September, French publication L’Equipe claimed that Liverpool are planning to sign him in the summer.

Popular football journalist Guillem Balague claimed on Twitter earlier this month that Paris Saint-Germain could demand a fee in the region of €180 million (£156m) for Mbappe.

Liverpool, who recorded a £46m pre-tax loss, would struggle to meet Mbappe’s transfer fee unless they sell key players such as Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane.

In other news, Manchester City are willing to sell Raheem Sterling to fund moves for Erling Braut Haaland and Jack Grealish.