Barcelona in direct talks with Manchester City for Eric Garcia

Barcelona are in direct talks with Manchester City regarding the potential transfer of Eric Garcia, reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano reports.

The Blaugrana are looking to reinforce their defence before the October 5 deadline and they are currently on the cusp of signing right-back Sergino Dest from Ajax.





Meanwhile, there are also interested in signing centre-back Garcia, who was previously in the La Masia academy before he joined the Cityzens in 2017.

No deal has been finalised between the sides, but it is reported that the Blaugrana are in direct negotiations with the Premier League giants to sort out a deal.

Garcia has already turned down offers from two different clubs and it is revealed that he is determined to make the return to the Camp Nou this summer.

His current deal expires in June 2021 and he could reportedly join them on a free transfer next summer, suppose the Cityzens remain reluctant to sell him.

Barcelona and Manchester City are in direct talks also today for Eric Garcia.

Garcia has been highly-rated by Pep Guardiola, but the Spaniard has yet to cement a regular role for the Cityzens with just 11 starts across all competitions.

The Cityzens have strengthened the heart of their backline this summer with the arrivals of Nathan Ake and Ruben Dias and that should restrict Garcia’s playing time.

On the other hand, he has the chance to potentially claim a starting spot with the Blaugrana alongside Clement Lenglet in the long-term.

He could get the nod over Gerard Pique, who is on a decline while Samuel Umtiti has struggled with regular injury concerns in recent years.

Jean-Clair Todibo, meanwhile, looks set to leave the Blaugrana with Everton in pole position to sign him on a season-long loan agreement.

It has been previously reported that the Blaugrana are reluctant to pay more than €15m for their former graduate. The Cityzens value him at around €30m.

