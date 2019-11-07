Alan Brazil reckons Rangers manager and Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard would walk out on the Ibrox club if offered Arsenal job

Talksport presenter Alan Brazil has urged Arsenal to secure the services of Rangers manager Steven Gerrard if they axe the underfire Unai Emery.
The Spaniard is under a lot of pressure at the Emirates Stadium outfit after a series of unimpressive results, and he could get sacked if he fails to quickly turn things around.
Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers couldn’t turn down the chance to return to the Premier League in February, leaving Celtic midway through the campaign to take up the managerial job at the King Power Stadium.
Brazil reckons Gerrard would do exactly the same to Rangers if a big club like Arsenal come calling.
“If the Arsenal job comes up, see you later. He’ll do a Brendan,” he told talkSPORT’s Jim White (as reported by The Scottish Sun).
Gerrard is in his second season at the Ibrox club and has impressed, recently guiding them to the Scottish League Cup final.
While he is expected to manage in the Premier League one day, nobody will expect him to work for any club apart from his childhood club Liverpool.
Reds boss Jurgen Klopp and legend Jamie Carragher have both backed the former midfielder to become the next man calling the shots from the Anfield dugout.
That isn’t expected to happen anytime soon, though, but could Gerrard jump at the chance to manage Arsenal and leave Rangers in the middle of the campaign if it comes calling?