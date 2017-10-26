Tottenham eyeing Celtic left back Kieran Tierney

Celtic defender Kieran Tierney is a target for Premier League outfits Tottenham and Manchester United.
As per the latest reports, the Scottish international has impressed both clubs and they are likely to make a move for him at the end of this season. The report adds that Tierney prefers a move to Manchester United.
Manchester United are in desperate need of a starting left back and Tierney would be a fantastic addition for them. Despite being only 20 years old, the young left-back has proven himself at the international stage as well as the club level. Luke Shaw has failed to impress Jose Mourinho so far and the Portuguese has been using the likes Darmian and Young as his left-back.
Meanwhile, Spurs will want to bring in an alternative to Danny Rose in the summer. The England international has been linked with an exit. Tierney would be a quality addition to an already fantastic defensive unit at Spurs. Also, Pochettino is the ideal coach to develop a young talent like him.
Tierney is a prodigious talent and he deserves to make the step up to the Premier League. It will be interesting to see how much Celtic demand for their brightest young talent. Having said that, the likes of United and Spurs have the financial muscle to convince the Scottish champions.