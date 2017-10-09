Spurs, Palace and Newcastle send scouts to watch Turkish superstar

Premier League trio Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace and Newcastle United are tracking Besiktas striker Cenk Tosun, as per reports in Turkey.
All three English clubs sent scouts to watch Tosun in action against Iceland at the New Eskişehir Stadium in a World Cup qualifier. The Turks lost the game 3-0.
Tosun was linked with a whole array of clubs during the summer transfer window, with Palace failing with a €13.5 million bid for the striker on deadline day. The bid was later confirmed by Tosun himself in an interview with ESPN.
“Crystal Palace offered €13.5m on transfer deadline day,” Tosun said. “Had they made the bid a week earlier I would be playing in the Premier League right now. I would only leave Besiktas if I made my club money and if the circumstances are right.”
Despite the interest from London and the north-east of England, the 26-year-old remains focused on doing well for Besiktas. Tosun, however, admitted that he would like to play in the Premier League one day.
“All I am focused on right now is Besiktas — we are doing well in the Champions League and league,” he said. “I am really happy at Besiktas but like Arda Turan and Nuri Sahin I want to be an ambassador for Turkey abroad. I am keen on playing in England.”