Sevilla hope to complete deal for Pastore

Sevilla are close to completing a deal to sign Paris Saint-Germain attacking-midfielder Javier Pastore, reports Sport via talkSPORT. The 28-year-old has struggled for playing time this season and could be on his way out in January as a result.
Pastore has made just four Ligue 1 starts for PSG, racking up less than 400 minutes. He’s still impressively scored and created four goals in this time, but may have to exit the Parc des Princes if he wants to be a regular in the first-team.
Sevilla look to be the side that have won the race for his signature. The Spanish La Liga outfit are reportedly set to pay £18m to sign Pastore, 51% less than what Paris Saint-Germain paid for the Argentine international in 2011.
Originally signed from Palermo, Pastore has contributed 100 goals in 241 games for PSG and has won four Ligue 1 titles, four French League Cups, four French Cups and four French Super Cups.
His international career has suffered while game time has alluded him, however, making only 27 caps for Argentina, but a move could help boost his chances of a recall to the starting eleven.
Paris Saint-Germain’s loss may well be Sevilla’s gain, although Inter Milan are trying to hijack the deal. Pastore may prefer a Spanish-speaking side over the Italian outfit, meaning Sevilla could land the Argentine in the coming weeks.