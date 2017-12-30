Liverpool set to sign Leon Goretzka on a free transfer

Liverpool are hoping to sign the Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka on a free transfer at the end of this season.
The German international is out of contract at the end of this season and he is allowed to sign a pre-contract agreement with another club when the transfer window opens in January.
According to reports, Jurgen Klopp has managed to convince the midfielder to join the Reds. He is expected to partner Naby Keita at the heart of Liverpool’s midfield next season. The report adds that Arsenal and Spurs were interested in the player as well.
Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of this season and it seems that Goretzka will be his replacement. The Schalke star is one of the best players in Bundesliga and he would be an upgrade on Can.
The Reds have already signed Virgil van Dijk this week and if they confirm the capture of Goretzka on a free, it will have been a sensational week for the fans.
There is no doubt that the Liverpool midfield needs improving. The likes of Henderson and Milner are simply not good enough to perform in the Champions League. The arrival of Goretzka and Keita would be a massive boost for Klopp.