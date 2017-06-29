Florian Lejeune expected to join Newcastle this summer

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez is looking to improve his side’s defence this summer and the Spaniard has identified Eibar’s Florian Lejeune as a target according to Cadena Ser.
The 26-year-old centre-back was outstanding in La Liga last year and he was instrumental in securing a top half finish for Eibar.
Lejeune was linked with the likes of Spurs and Arsenal as well but it seems that Newcastle are the one who are more serious about signing him.
The Frenchman has a £8.7m release clause and according to Cadena Ser, Newcastle are looking to negotiate a deal for the player. The report adds that Lejeune will join Newcastle United sooner or later. Newcastle are prepared to pay the £8.7m for the player, but they are unwilling to anything over that. In LFP, the buying club has to pay the VAT as well if they trigger a player’s release clause.
Eibar are adamant that Newcastle will have to pay the full amount including the VAT if they want to sign the player. It will be interesting to see how Newcastle react to this situation now.
Lejeune signed for Manchester City two seasons ago but the Frenchman was never given a chance to prove himself in English football. The 26-year-old operates as a centre back but he can play in the midfield as well. His versatility will certainly be a bonus for Rafael Benitez’s side next season.