Chelsea looking to sign Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski could be on the move this summer.
The 29-year-old striker is a target for Chelsea, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester City if recent reports are to be believed.
Apparently, the player’s representatives have sounded out the top European clubs about the availability of their client.
Chelsea are in desperate need of a striker and Lewandowski could be a sensational signing for them.
Alvaro Morata has struggled in his debut season so far and the Blues cannot afford to go into another season with him and Giroud as their only options.
As per the reports, the Polish forward is likely to cost around £70million. Furthermore, the player’s agent Pini Zahavi is thought to be pursuing a deal with Chelsea.
Lewandowski is one of the best players around Europe and signing him would certainly help Chelsea compete with the likes of City next season. However, it will be interesting to see whether Bayern Munich are ready to sell the player.
The 29-year-old has scored 36 goals in 41 games for the Germans this season.