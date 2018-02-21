Chelsea lining up a move for Christian Pulisic

Chelsea are interested in signing the Borussia Dortmund winger Christian Pulisic.
As per the reports, Liverpool and Bayern Munich are keeping tabs on the player as well.
Pulisic can operate as a number ten as well as a wide player and he would be a very good addition to Conte’s squad. Also, the American international would be an upgrade on the likes of Pedro.
Furthermore, the fact that Batshuayi is wanted by Dortmund could give Chelsea an edge in the race to sign Pulisic. It will be interesting to see whether the Blues use the Belgian in a deal to sign Pulisic this summer.
Apparently, Dortmund value the attacking midfielder at around £88million. Considering the prices paid for Mbappe and Dembele last year, Dortmund’s demand for Pulisic is not too surprising.
It will be interesting to see where the player ends up at the end of this season.
The likes of Bayern and Liverpool could definitely use someone like him. However, they might not want to pay over the odds.
Jurgen Klopp will be hoping to use his Dortmund influence to get a deal done. Pulisic could be a very good replacement for Coutinho.
As for Bayern, the likes of Robben and Ribery are past their peak and the German champions could use talented young players like Pulisic now.