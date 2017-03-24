Celtic star Moussa Dembele rejects Chelsea move

Premier League giants, Chelsea, have reportedly tabled a £65k a week offer, but Moussa Dembele has rejected the deal.
According to reports from Glasgow Live, Dembele has turned down a multi-million pound offer to join the Blues this summer.
Chelsea had requested a meeting with Dembele’s representatives where they proposed an offer of around £65k a week increasing to £100k over the course of the contract.
Dembele has rejected the move because he felt he would not get regular chance at Stamford Bridge.
The French striker has been in superb form this season for Celtic, scoring 24 goals in all competitions so far.
Dembele’s agent, Mamadi Fofana, recently said that the youngster would remain at the Scottish Premier League side until his contract expires. He made it clear that the striker is not considering leaving Celtic at the moment.
The report adds that the Premier League trio of Arsenal, Liverpool, and West Ham are tracking the France Under 21 international.
Liverpool are most likely to appeal to Dembele’s ambition of playing at the top level. Jurgen Klopp is set to offload Daniel Sturridge in the summer, and sees Dembele as an ideal player for the side
Dembele could expect more offers in the summer from top Premier League clubs, but Brendan Rodgers is hopeful that the French striker would stay at Parkhead for another season.