Brendan Rodgers reveals Celtic’s transfer strategy

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is adamant that he will not dip into the transfer market just for the sake of new signings as he looks to add players who are ‘coachable and hungry’.
The Hoops sit at the top of the Scottish Premiership table with 51 points from 22 games played so far. Second placed Aberdeen are eight points adrift.
Rodgers insists that he will not put his squad’s unity at risk by signing big name players as he looks to retain the league title and make progress in European competitions from next season.
“I tend to try to have a group that has a good synergy,” said the former Liverpool manager.
“That’s part of your recruitment. Getting the right types. The right profile. That’s equal to ability.
“The talent is no good if it doesn’t work. So it’s critical. I’ve got experience in that now where if it’s not right I will know it.
“So I will take a lesser talent who is coachable and hungry and bring that into my group.”
Rodgers added that a lot of players get linked with a move to Celtic Park but the club only recruits players with the ‘right characteristics’.
“We get linked with lots of players and there are lots who could probably play for Celtic,” he said.
“But they don’t have the right characteristics to do it. So they don’t come in. Simple.”