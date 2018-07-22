Anthony Martial is looking to leave Manchester United this summer

Anthony Martial’s future now lies away from Manchester United as per the reports from the British press.
It was the Daily Mail who reported in first that the French professional footballer is still looking to leave the Red Devils in the summer transfer window. Martial’s partner Melanie Da Cruz is due to give birth to the couple’s first baby later this month.
Due to this, the former AS Monaco star had decided to move out his apartment in Manchester which is located in the city centre and move into a larger family home in Cheshire. As per the information gathered by the Daily Mail, Anthony Martial has now abandoned the plan.
In the summer transfer window, other English Premier League clubs like Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Manchester United star Anthony Martial. Juventus wanted to sign the 22 year old, but they have ended their plans after they bought Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid.
Apart from the two English Premier League clubs, Paris St Germain and Bayern Munich are closely monitoring the situation of Anthony Martial with the Red Devils. Anthony Martial’s agent Philippe Lamboley has already made it clear that Manchester United star wants to leave Old Trafford.
“After thinking about all the factors and possibilities, Anthony wants to leave Manchester United,” said Lamboley.
“I think that when United, the most powerful club in the world, do not find an agreement after eight months of negotiations then they do not really want to keep such an important player in their squad.
“We do not share the same vision for Anthony’s future. That’s why this decision has come – it’s a well thought-out decision. Everyone will have their opinion but I think he needs to resume his career. The time has come.”
According to the Daily Mail, Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United have no plans to sell Anthony Martial in the summer transfer window. In fact, the Red Devils are planning to trigger a 12 month extension on Anthony Martial’s contract so that they keep him at Manchester United until 2020.