Yasser Larouci set to leave Liverpool on free

According to reports from The Athletic, Yasser Larouci is set to leave Liverpool in the summer.

The 20-year-old defender is into the final months of his contract at the club. He has featured twice for the under-23s this season and looks set to leave on a free transfer.





Larouci joined Liverpool at the age of 16 from Le Havre. He was seen as a player with bags of potential, pace and technical grace.

There were high hopes for his future, and the left-back was seen as a potential understudy to Andy Robertson.

Larouci has been on Leeds’ radar in the past, and he was also linked with a move to Norwich City.

Last summer, the Whites showed an interest in signing the youngster, but they felt he was too expensive.

SL View – Leeds won’t move for him

Leeds will be looking to bolster their left-back department in the summer, with Ezgjan Alioski set to leave the club on a free transfer.

However, it is doubtful that the Whites will sign Larouci, even for free, as they are thought to be looking at more experienced left-backs.

He is a bright young talent, but his days at Liverpool are numbered. The Athletic claims that leaving Liverpool will be a difficult decision for Larouci, but he needs to move on in search of regular games.

