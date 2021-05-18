Yannick Bolasie believes Tomas Soucek should be in the Premier League team of the season

West Ham United midfielder Tomas Soucek has been in outstanding form for the Hammers this season.

The London club signed him on a permanent deal at the start of this season after an impressive loan spell and Soucek has repaid the faith of David Moyes with his performances.





The Czech midfielder plays in a holding role but he has been exceptional going forward as well. His ability to get into the box at the right time has yielded valuable goals for West Ham this season.

Soucek is an indirect threat from set-pieces as well because of his aerial prowess.

The West Ham star has 9 goals and an assist to his name in the Premier League so far this season and he is one of the main reasons why the London outfit are still in the race for European qualification.

It will be interesting to see whether the Hammers can finish the season strongly and secure Europa League football for the next season.

Meanwhile, Everton winger Yannick Bolasie believes that Soucek should be in the team of the season. The 31-year-old is currently on loan at Middlesbrough.

The winger claimed on his social media account that Soucek has been unplayable this season.

How I’m not seeing Soucek in any teams of the season is a madness….the guys been unplayable, also I’ll put Digne/Castagne in convo for the fullback places too — Yannick Bolasie (@YannickBolasie) May 17, 2021

There is no doubt that the 26-year-old West Ham star has been one of the best midfielders in the league this season and it will be interesting to see if he is selected in the team of the season.

The Hammers fans will certainly agree with Bolasie’s claims.

