Wolves Embarassing and Abysmal in Defeat to Burnley – Player Ratings & Thoughts

Wolverhampton Wanderers played like the season is over, an absolute embarrassment of a performance with no desire. It is one of the worst 45 minutes of Premier League football ever from a disinterested Wolves side.

The Burnley attack cut open the Wolves defence like a hot knife to butter with every attack. A lot like the defensive performance against West Ham, it resembled that of an amateur youth game.

Chris Wood opened the scoring for Burnley when a simple ball went over Willy Boly who got his positioning oh so wrong. Wood then turned Conor Coady inside out and left him for dead. He then struck across goal from a tight angle to beat goalkeeper Rui Patricio who perhaps could have done better.

It was a catalogue of errors that set the tone for the rest of the game.

The second goal began with Traoré playing a pass back into his own 18 yard box. Dwight McNeil capitalised on this and squared it to Wood who scored his second.

Just before half time Burnley got a corner. It was whipped into the box where Willian José gave no effort in marking Wood, who completed his hattrick.

To cap off a painful afternoon, Roman Saïss gave a pathetically feeble attempt at shielding the ball before losing it to Wood. Westwood and Wood tore apart the once-again shambolic Wolves defence to cap off a brilliant afternoon for Burnley.

Player Ratings – Rui Patrício (2), Willy Boly (1), Conor Coady (1), Romain Saïss (1), Rayan Aït Nouri (2), Nélson Semedo (2), Rúben Neves (5), Leander Dendoncker (4), Daniel Podence (3), Adama Traoré (4), Willian José (2). Subs: Fabio Silva (4), Vitinha (4), Morgan Gibbs-White (4).

These ratings are being generous in some cases, it was really that bad a display from Wolves.

Ruben Neves, Leander Dendoncker and Adama Traoré were among the least woeful performances in an embarrassing 4-0 defeat. This was Burnley’s first top flight win at Molineux for 47 years and it was one to remember.

The only positive Wolves can take is that hopefully, this carefree display will inspire Chairman Jeff Shi to get the chequebook out in the summer. This squad is in dire need of new signings or else it risks regressing further than it already has.