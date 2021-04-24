Premier League 2020/21 Week 33: EPL Results & Table

The 33rd round of fixtures in the Premier League features some crucial matches at both ends of the EPL table.
We’ll update this story with reports, results, highlights and the latest Premier League standings throughout the weekend.
The action got underway on Friday evening with Everton recording a 1-0 win at Arsenal courtesy of Bernd Leno’s own goal.
Liverpool are fielding an attacking line-up for their home game against Newcastle United on Saturday.
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota all start as the Reds try to boost their top-four chances.
In-form West Ham United loanee Jesse Lingard will be fit to face Chelsea in the early evening game after shrugging off the effects of cramp.
Blues manager Thomas Tuchel is expected to recall Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva to his defence for the trip to the London Stadium.
There are five more fixtures this weekend, with the clash between Leeds United and Manchester United on Sunday the best of the bunch.
The Red Devils are currently on course to finish in the top four, but Leeds will be confident of putting a dent in their hopes.
Week 33 EPL Results
Friday, April 23
Arsenal 0-1 Everton
Saturday, April 24
Liverpool vs Newcastle United
West Ham United vs Chelsea
Sheffield United vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Sunday, April 25
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
Leeds United vs Manchester United
Aston Villa vs West Bromwich Albion
Monday, April 26
Leicester City vs Crystal Palace
That is an absolute shocker from Leno.
Premier League Table
