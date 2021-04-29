West Ham United target Solly March says he would entertain the idea of a big move away from Brighton

Brighton and Hove Albion defender Solly March has admitted that he is open to leaving his club if the chance to join a bigger club comes calling.

The news could come as a huge transfer boost for West Ham United, who were linked with the 26-year-old last September and reportedly opened negotiations with the Seagulls over a potential transfer.





However, that move did not work out and March remained at Brighton, featuring in their opening 21 Premier League fixtures of the campaign and weighing in with two goals and an assist.

“I’ve never been close to leaving the club,” the Brighton wing-back told The Set Pieces.

“But there are always aspirations to play for as big a club as you can. No disrespect to Brighton, but if that opportunity comes, I will try and take it. I don’t think that’s too bad to say.”

The defender sustained knee damage against Liverpool in February, which has kept him out of action since.

While West Ham’s left-back options Aaron Cresswell and Arthur Masuaku have been impressive this term, manager David Moyes could still look to bring in an upgrade this summer.

March was in fine form playing at left wing-back for Graham Potter’s side before injury struck and was reportedly on the verge of an England call-up.

It will be interesting to see whether he can work his way back up into Gareth Southgate’s plans when he returns.

The Hammers struggled to steer clear of relegation last season but are pushing for a top-four finish this term. Playing in Europe could be attractive to March.

West Ham are not the biggest club in the land, but playing in the Champions League will definitely see them become a force to be reckoned with.

Moyes will be keen to turn the Hammers into permanent top-six contenders, and signing players like March could help him achieve his goal.

