West Ham United should join the race to sign Sergio Aguero

Speculation over Sergio Aguero’s future is likely to continue apace over the next few weeks.

The Argentinian will leave Manchester City on a free transfer this summer after ten hugely successful seasons.

He has bagged 257 goals during his time at the Etihad Stadium and helped the club win ten major trophies.

Injuries and illness have limited his impact this term, but the 32-year-old still has plenty to offer potential suitors.

Barcelona, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Aguero, while Leeds United are also rumoured to be in the mix.

It has been suggested that Aguero would be interested in working with compatriot Marcelo Bielsa in what he feels is an interesting project.

On that basis, there is another Premier League club that should throw their hat into the ring to secure Aguero’s services this summer.

SL View

West Ham United have been the surprise package in the Premier League this season and are on course to finish in the top four.

Qualifying for the Champions League would boost their transfer kitty and make them an appealing proposition for Aguero.

He currently ranks fourth in the Premier League’s all-time top scorer charts with 181 and would fancy his chances of breaking the 200-mark if he stays in England.

However, to achieve the feat he needs to join a club where he would play regularly, and the Hammers could offer him that opportunity.

The club are in the market for a striker after selling Sebastien Haller to Ajax and should easily be able to cover Aguero’s salary.

If West Ham are serious about building on what has been a fantastic season, adding Aguero to their squad would be a huge statement of intent.

