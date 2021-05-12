West Ham Round-up: Enquiry made for Duvan Zapata, Jesse Lingard likely to join

West Ham United are looking to improve their attacking options during the summer transfer window and the London club are looking at quite a few strikers.

Zapata enquiry made





According to Eurosport, Atalanta striker Duvan Zapata is on the London club’s shortlist and they have already made enquiries to check on the status of the 30 year old Colombian international.

Zapata has scored 18 goals this season and he could prove to be a quality short term addition to the West Ham attack.

The Serie A star is at the peak of his powers right now and he could make an immediate impact at the London club next season.

Zapata would be an upgrade on the likes of Michail Antonio in terms of quality, technical ability and physical prowess.

Meanwhile, the Atalanta star is not the only striker West Ham are looking at and they have been linked with a move for the Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham.

The report from Eurosport adds that the Hammers could look to sign him on an initial loan deal this summer.

Lingard transfer likely

Furthermore, Jesse Lingard is likely to join the club in a £25 million deal after impressing during his loan spell from Manchester United.

The 28-year-old signed for the Hammers during the January transfer window and he has been one of the best players at the club ever since (9 goals and 4 assists).

Eurosport believe that a permanent transfer is likely this summer and the player would earn wages of around £100,000 a week.

