West Ham fear Michail Antonio could miss most of the Premier League run-in

West Ham striker Michail Antonio could miss most of the Premier League run-in due to a hamstring injury.

According to The Times, the Hammers striker’s hamstring injury is worse than first feared. The club is unsure how long he will be out.

His potential long-injury lay off could be a blow to West Ham United’s bid to qualify for the Champions League.

The Hammers have punched above their weight this season, with David Moyes doing a fabulous job with the players he has at his disposal.

West Ham are fourth in the Premier League table, and they are expected to put up a strong fight to stay there, with several clubs including Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur pushing them hard.

SL View

Antonio, who is on £70k-per-week wages at West Ham, is the club’s only recognised forward. He was forced off at the break during the 3-2 win away at Wolves.

After undergoing a scan, the hamstring looked worse than initially hoped. The club is now waiting to understand the severity of the problem and how long he could be out.

His potential absence has come at the wrong time, especially with Declan Rice also currently injured. It means the Hammers will be missing two important players against Leicester City on Sunday.

Antonio has scored seven goals this season. West Ham didn’t buy a striker in January despite offloading Sebastien Haller to Ajax.

Moyes has other options, though. He can use Jesse Lingard, on loan from Manchester United, alongside Jarrod Bowen and Said Benrahma as an attacking front three.

Andriy Yarmolenko could be another option for Moyes, although he has started only one league game this season.

