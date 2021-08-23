West Ham have made an offer for Luuk de Jong

West Ham are reportedly in the race to sign Sevilla striker Luuk de Jong, according to reports from Sport.

The report from Sport (h/t Sport Witness) doesn’t explicitly explain the situation.

What we do understand is that Barcelona, who are also interested in signing the Dutch striker, could make a move for him in the final week of the transfer window.

However, Barcelona could find it hard to lure him away from Sevilla, as Sport explain that the player has also got an “interesting” offer from the Hammers.

There are other clubs vying for his signature as well, but at the moment, it seems to be an open race. Sport claim that if Barcelona fail to land De Jong, the player would prefer a move to the London club.

SportsLens View

West Ham desperately need to sign a striker. With only more than a week left, surely David Moyes cannot go an entire season without signing a proper out-and-out striker.

Michail Antonio remains the only centre-forward at the club, and a back-up option is required.

The 38-cap Dutch striker had previously played in the Premier League with Newcastle United. He was outstanding during his time with PSV Eindhoven where he scored 112 goals in all competitions in five seasons.

In 2019, he moved to Sevilla where he has managed 19 goals in all competitions so far. He is a vastly experienced player and would be a smart signing for the Hammers.

