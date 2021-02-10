West Ham fans react to Craig Dawson’s performance vs Man Utd

West Ham United slipped to a narrow defeat against Manchester United in the fifth round of the FA Cup last night.

The Londoners will be disappointed to have crashed out of the competition after performing reasonably well against the Premier League giants.





Moyes has had a small squad to work with this season and he was lacking in attacking options against United. However, the Hammers managed to contain the home side for the majority of the game.

The Hammers were impressive at the back and 30-year-old Craig Dawson put in a splendid display for the away side.

The experienced centre back has proven to be a superb addition to the West Ham defence and he was one of the best players on the pitch last night. The 30-year-old joined the London club on a loan deal at the start of the season and he has proven to be a major bargain for them so far.

The Londoners had to shuffle their back four due to injuries and change of formation during the game but Dawson managed to lead from the back and came up with vital interceptions and blocks.

Some of the West Ham fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the defender’s performance against Manchester United and here is what they had to say.

Craig Dawson, Said Benrahma and Ben Johnson are my standout performers tonight. They were all just superb. Feel like we could have done a bit more if the latter had started tonight. — West Ham Fan Zone (@WHUFCFZ) February 9, 2021

Craig Dawson. Immense tonight 👏 — West Ham COYI (@TheHammers_) February 9, 2021

Craig Dawson yet again Man of the Match for West Ham tonight against Man United – seems to improve every game. Considering Watford seem happy to let him go so cheaply and still only 30, West Ham need to prioritise making his signing permanent as soon as is possible. Old school CB — Josh Verrills (@WestHamJoshV) February 9, 2021

Craig Dawson MOTM again for me tonight. Been solid as always. — #GSBOUT IronsHome (@Irons_Home) February 9, 2021

Craig Dawson was incredible btw — West Ham Central (@WestHam_Central) February 9, 2021

Craig Dawson’s game by numbers vs. Manchester United: 85% pass accuracy

6 duels won

3 clearances

3 blocked shots

3 tackles

2 interceptions Another solid performance. 💪 pic.twitter.com/B8c9VD4YmX — Dan Woffenden (@danwoff98) February 9, 2021