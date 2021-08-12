Tottenham reportedly ready to make club record bid for Dusan Vlahovic

Tottenham are willing to pay up to €70 million (£60m) to sign Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic, according to a report from Gazzetta dello Sport.

Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo needs to bolster his front-line this summer.

However, much will depend on what happens with Harry Kane.

If the 28-year-old remains in north London, Tottenham will probably only sign a cheap back-up striker.

If he leaves, then the arrival of an elite centre-forward at Spurs can be expected.

Tottenham willing to spend big on Vlahovic

GDS claims that Fiorentina want around £60m for the brilliant 21-year-old. Spurs are reportedly ready to meet the asking price, but only if Kane leaves.

What an incredible signing the Serbian ace would be for Nuno.

The 6ft 3in striker is a real talent. If Spurs sell Kane this summer, Vlahovic would have to be considered one of the best options to replace him.

The Fiorentina ace is strong in the air and is as powerful as they come. His domineering stature defies his tender years.

Vlahovic scored 21 goals in 37 Serie A games for Fiorentina last season. He really does seem to be like a superstar in the making.

Former Fiorentina and Manchester City star Stevan Jovetic recently described Vlahovic as world-class and tipped him to become one of the best two strikers in the world soon alongside Erling Braut Halland.

£60b for the young striker sounds like a lot of money but, considering his talent, he could be a steal for Tottenham.

And Nuno should not hesitate to bring him to Spurs if Daniel Levy is prepared to provide him with the finances required to do so.

Stats obtained via Transfermarkt.

