Tottenham seriously interested in signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia agent claims

Tottenham Hotspur are ‘seriously interested’ in signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, according to the player’s agent when speaking to Sportall.

The 20-year-old is all set to leave Rubin Kazan this summer.

Milan News and Sempre Milan claimed at the end of last month that the eight-capped Georgia international is a transfer target for Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

The young Rubin Kazan ace is a really exciting talent. And it seems as though he could be North London bound.

Tottenham want Kvaratskhelia

The Georgian winger is allegedly on Spurs’ radar.

The young attacker’s agent Mamuka Jugeli told Sportall that there is a 90% chance his client will leave this summer with Tottenham hot on his tail:

“I have to meet the president of Rubin after August 12. With 85-90% probability, Kvaratskhelia will change teams and play in a very high level club in Europe. There is a lot of interest – from England, Italy or Germany. I say with full responsibility that there was no interest from Milan and we did not contact the former captain of the Georgian national team about this issue. There was interest from a Milan club, but it was Inter whose leadership we met in April. As for Tottenham, I will confirm the information in this case, there’s a serious interest from them.”

Kvaratskhelia bagged four goals and eight assists in 23 games for Rubin Kazan last season.

The young Georgian is clearly a special player. He could be available for just £15 million, according to Milan Live.

That’s outstanding value. And it seems as though the powers that be at Tottenham share that viewpoint.

