Tottenham Hotspur fans react as RB Leipzig troll club after Timo Werner signs for Chelsea

RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner is set to join Chelsea at the end of the Bundesliga campaign, and the German side couldn’t help but throw a jibe a Tottenham Hotspur via their Twitter handle during one of their announcements.

We're sure Timo will fit in well at the Bridge, he already knows how to score against Spurs 😈 🔴⚪ #DieRotenBullen #Werner pic.twitter.com/uu6EO9ztBn — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) June 18, 2020

Julian Nagelsmann’s side ran out 4-0 winners on aggregate in the Champions League last-16 at the expense of Spurs in March, with Werner scoring from the spot at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the first-leg in February.

Leipzig were quick to remind Chelsea fans that the Germany international has no difficulty finding the back of the net against their London rivals, and it didn’t go down well with some Tottenham fans.

Here is how they reacted to the jibe:

What an embarrassing club. — The Spurs Web ⚪️ (@thespursweb) June 18, 2020

“We're sure Timo will fit in well at the Bridge, he already knows how to score against Spurs 😈 🔴⚪ #DieRotenBullen #Werner” pic.twitter.com/fOnySwNvmz — LP ☬🛫 (@thfclp__) June 18, 2020

What an awful tweet, he dropped an absolute stinker this game, could’ve scored like 5 goals and only scored one penalty https://t.co/o5pTVW6m4V — Rue (@thfcrueben) June 18, 2020

we live rent free in so many people’s heads, we’re unbelievably massive 🤯 https://t.co/GeqmY03UJO — Maisie (@maisierp_x) June 18, 2020

You’ve just sold your best player (at the age of 24) in the history of your tiny club, stepping stone FC already lmao https://t.co/LNbkiyQzfO — g (@thfcgianni) June 18, 2020

What club sells their best player and acts like this? https://t.co/zuGEsK1Y52 — ChiTownSpurs (@ChiTownSpurs) June 18, 2020

Why are you gassed that you’re selling your best player? https://t.co/8eMCRhDME2 — BH⚽️🤷‍♂️ (@THFC_BH) June 18, 2020

we truly live in their heads rent free ! 🤠😹🙈🤪💕💞💘 https://t.co/vpu2sNf3rB — ella (@xellanunn) June 18, 2020

Did his best Özil impression for 180 mins and scored a pen against a very weak spurs side, well done He’s not scoring more than 10 goals next season btw https://t.co/q6tfEG46Fh pic.twitter.com/Fwla72laDv — James 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿💙 (@James_ftbl) June 18, 2020

Chelsea proved too much for Tottenham to handle this term, with Frank Lampard’s side doing the double over them in the league.

Jose Mourinho will hope to avenge his side’s defeats next term and will hope to make necessary additions to his squad this summer.

Qualifying for next season’s Champions League is top priority for the Portuguese when Premier League action resumes tomorrow evening, and a victory against Manchester United will help boost their chances.

Spurs could do with a forward in the mould of Werner in their attack, but it remains to be seen if chairman Daniel Levy will be keen to spend much on an attacker when the transfer window opens.