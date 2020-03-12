Blog Teams Tottenham Tottenham Hotspur fans react as Jan Vertonghen posts cryptic message on Twitter

12 March, 2020 English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen has got everyone guessing after posting a cryptic message on Twitter today.

The Belgium international who is one of the highest-paid players (£100,000-a-week) at Spurs put up a picture of a clock, and it has got many fans talking.

With just a few months left on Vertonghen's current Tottenham contract, some fans think the defender is about to put pen to paper on a new deal

The 32-year-old has been at Tottenham since 2012, playing over 300 games across all competitions.

Vertonghen’s agent claimed signing a new deal isn’t ruled out for the Spurs star, but he is already free to talk to other clubs ahead of a free transfer in the summer.

After Toby Alderweireld signed a new deal last December, Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho said he wanted his Belgian counterpart to follow suit, but hinted that his agent wasn’t helping matters.

Vertonghen is no longer a guaranteed starter at the club, with the emergence of Japhet Tanganga and Eric Dier’s return to defence both limiting his playing chances.

He continues to provide quality experience and cover, though, and it will be interesting to see if he will sign that deal and force his way back to Mourinho’s starting XI.

