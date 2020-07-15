Tottenham Hotspur fans react as Jan Vertonghen emerges as Manchester City target

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen is reportedly wanted at Manchester City this summer.

The 33-year-old is set to leave North London at the end of the campaign after him and the club couldn’t agree to terms of a new deal, and the Etihad Stadium outfit have him on their radar.





City failed to replace Vincent Kompany last summer, and that played a huge role in their failure to mount a successful title defence.

Vertonghen wouldn’t make a huge impact at the club like his countryman did, but he is a quality and experienced cover at both centre-back and left-back.

The Belgium international has been at Tottenham since the summer of 2012, featuring in over 300 games across all competitions, but he is yet to win any silverware in England.

That is guaranteed at Man. City given the quality of the squad and manager Pep Guardiola’s proven track record.

While Spurs fans would be gutted to see Vertonghen further strengthen a rival club, a lot of them will be pleased to see him finally win something, and here is how some of them on Twitter have reacted to reports linking him with City:

Good move for him, sucks to see him go but he really deserves trophies 😢 — 😈 / Dier Propaganda (@sacramentoszn) July 14, 2020

Fulfil your dream of winning the Prem. Don’t let us hold u back 🙂 — FCUpdate (@JiKdrop) July 14, 2020

In all seriousness, if Jan went to City and won the title next season I wouldn’t begrudge him, I’d congratulate him, he deserves just a little success after 8 years of service to us don’t you think? — Dan (@YiddoDan83) July 14, 2020

If Jan wants to go I wouldn’t blame him tbf — Bombay (@GordoneBombay) July 14, 2020

Tbf Apart from Laporte & Kompany Man city are good at wasting money on crap CB, Even with age Jan would be better than anything they buy this summer. — ⚡Emperor Levy⚡ (@Unfit4spurpus) July 14, 2020

Great player for us it’s a pity he didn’t win 1 trophy with us . so I salute you super jam go and win some trophies — Joe johnson (@jobyava) July 14, 2020

He would deserve it but it would be hard to accept as a fan — Neilo1986 (@Neilo1986) July 14, 2020

One way of winning trophies — Justin Coda (@JJcoda) July 14, 2020

I mean go for it you really want him. He’s been on the decline and would be a decent depth addition to their LB and CB positions. Let him get a real chance at some silverware before he retires or maybe goes back to Ajax — S|R| (@IRIS_ZFX) July 15, 2020

The veteran is no longer a starter at Tottenham and isn’t in boss Jose Mourinho’s plans going forward, but it appears that City wouldn’t mind his services, and it will be interesting to see if a move works out.