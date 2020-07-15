Tottenham Hotspur fans react as Jan Vertonghen emerges as Manchester City target

By
Alani Adefunmiloye
-

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen is reportedly wanted at Manchester City this summer.

The 33-year-old is set to leave North London at the end of the campaign after him and the club couldn’t agree to terms of a new deal, and the Etihad Stadium outfit have him on their radar.


City failed to replace Vincent Kompany last summer, and that played a huge role in their failure to mount a successful title defence.

Vertonghen wouldn’t make a huge impact at the club like his countryman did, but he is a quality and experienced cover at both centre-back and left-back.

The Belgium international has been at Tottenham since the summer of 2012, featuring in over 300 games across all competitions, but he is yet to win any silverware in England.

That is guaranteed at Man. City given the quality of the squad and manager Pep Guardiola’s proven track record.

While Spurs fans would be gutted to see Vertonghen further strengthen a rival club, a lot of them will be pleased to see him finally win something, and here is how some of them on Twitter have reacted to reports linking him with City:

The veteran is no longer a starter at Tottenham and isn’t in boss Jose Mourinho’s plans going forward, but it appears that City wouldn’t mind his services, and it will be interesting to see if a move works out.