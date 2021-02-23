Tottenham fans react to Jose Mourinho’s comments ahead of Europa League clash

Jose Mourinho has insisted that he is certain that he will leave a good legacy at Tottenham Hotspur.

The north London club have lost five times in their last six league games, and Mourinho is under tremendous pressure.

There have been reports that Mourinho’s job is under threat with Daniel Levy looking likely to sack the Portuguese if results do not improve immediately.

Mourinho has spoken about his cordial relationship with Levy during his press conference for Spurs’ Europa League tie against Wolfsberger and has suggested that he is determined to turn things around.

The Athletic has claimed that many Spurs players are frustrated with Mourinho’s tactics, and a section of fans aren’t too impressed with his negative brand of football either.

SL View

The Telegraph has claimed that RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann has emerged “at the top of a list of targets” to replace Mourinho if the dismal run of form continues.

Mourinho is a great manager and a proven winner. There is a feeling among the section of fans and pundits that he is struggling to get the best out of his players. Questions have even been raised about Mourinho’s team selection at times.

There are others who feel that the players are underperforming and that the manager can do nothing here. Mourinho wants to build a legacy at Spurs, but will he be given time like Jurgen Klopp to rebuild the club is the big question, especially when results are poor.