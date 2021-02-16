Tottenham fans react as Juventus plot Heung-Min Son move

By
Saikat
-
Heung-Min Son

Italian publication Calciomercato have claimed that Serie A giants Juventus are looking to add a quality forward to their ranks in the summer, and have earmarked Heung-Min Son as an option.

The Old Lady are willing to do whatever it takes to sign Son, and they are ready to sell some of their players to raise funds. It has been claimed that Juventus are prepared to pay around €90m for the South Korean international.


Son has established himself as a top-class forward in the Premier League, and he has been in superb form for Spurs this season. However, many Spurs fans feel that the club should accept the offer and use the money to rebuild the team.

SL View 

There are suggestions that Spurs could sell one or two top players in the summer as the club need to recover the lost money from the lack of revenue due to COVID-19.

Son is a key player for the club, but many fans feel that the squad needs a massive overhaul. Selling a top player isn’t ideal, but it can help them in the long run if they can reinvest properly.

Having said that, Daniel Levy is likely to ask more than €90m for Son, keeping in mind his form and the length of his contract.

Jose Mourinho has stated time and again this season that Son is willing to commit his future at the club, but he is yet to sign a new deal.

Son could also rethink his future at Spurs if they fail to secure a top-four spot this season.