Report: Juventus ready to pay £78m for Heung-Min Son

According to reports from Calciomercato, Juventus are plotting a big-money move to sign Heung-Min Son from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window.

The 28-year-old has been a key player for Spurs for the past few years, and he has been enjoying a phenomenal 2020-21 campaign once again. He has scored 17 goals and provided nine assists in all competitions so far.





Son, who is on £140k-per-week wages at the north London club, has a contract at Spurs till 2023, but he is yet to sign a new contract extension. However, Spurs’ boss Jose Mourinho is confident that Son will commit his future at the club very soon.

The report claims that Juventus have earmarked Son as a potential target and want to do everything to bring him to Turin in the summer. They are ready to pay around £78 million (90m Euros) for the South Korean international.

Juventus are looking to offload a few players to raise funds. The likes of Aaron Ramsey, Douglas Costa and Federico Bernardeschi could leave the club in the summer, and the Old Lady are expecting to recoup around 75-80m Euros from their potential sales.

SL View

Son is arguably one of the best attacking midfielders in the Premier League and Spurs should do everything to keep him at the club. At 28, he is in the peak form of his career, and Mourinho should look to build a strong team around him and Harry Kane.

However, the situation could change if Spurs fail to secure a top four finish this season. They are currently ninth in the table, and some of their star players could angle for a move elsewhere if they miss out on the Champions League once again.