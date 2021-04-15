Tottenham bantered by their own sponsor in hilarious gaffe

Tottenham Hotspur have just faced “an egg on your face” situation.

Earlier today, Spurs confirmed that they have agreed a sponsorship deal with Dulux.

We are delighted to announce @duluxuk, the nation’s number one paint brand, as our first ever Official Paint Supplier.#THFC ⚪ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 15, 2021

In a lengthy article, they have detailed what the new sponsors can bring to the table –innovative colour matching technology that will be used to bring spaces throughout Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Lilywhite House and the Training Centre to life in club colours.

Little did they know, the club would become the butt of ridicule from their new sponsor within an hour after a shocking PR gaffe.

While replying to a fan, Dulux appeared to mock the club’s lack of trophies. They have quickly deleted the tweet, but the damage had already been done.

Another Spurs fan account has criticised the PR gaffe on Twitter:

And it seems they haven’t learnt the lesson as yet.

We can assume that Daniel Levy will be absolutely delighted after reading this!

In other news, check what Alan Shearer has to say about Harry Kane.