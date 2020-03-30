Tom Heaton would be tempted to return to Burnley as a coach

Aston Villa star Tom Heaton has revealed that he would be open to a coaching role in future.
The goalkeeper outlined his connection with Burnley and explained that he would be tempted to return to Turf Moor as a coach.
Before his move to Villa, Heaton spent six years at Burnley and he played 200 games for them. His desire to return to the club in some capacity is quite understandable.
He has been quoted saying by LancsLive: “I think staying in football, hopefully, it will five or six years down the line, but I think it would be difficult to come away from. It is all I have ever done it; I absolutely love it. Coaching and management or something down that line would be great.
“I have got a connection with the football club (at Burnley) and if it is in and around there in the future then that would be fantastic. You never know but it is something that would massively appeal to me.”
Currently, Heaton is recovering from his knee injury and he is expected to be out of action until the start of the next season.
The 33-year-old has been a key player for Dean Smith’s side and Villa have missed him a lot so far. Pepe Reina has been brought in as his replacement but the Spaniard has been inconsistent.
It seems highly unlikely that Heaton will return to action before the end of this season even if the remaining games are delayed for a considerable period of time.
Aston Villa are currently in the relegation zone and Heaton will be hoping that his teammates can beat the drop this season.
He won’t want to play Championship football next season.
It will be interesting to see if Aston Villa can finish the season strongly when football is safe to resume.