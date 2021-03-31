The incredible amount Newcastle United spent on agent fees in 2020/21 season

Newcastle paid over £11 million to agents and intermediaries over the past 12 months, it has been revealed by the Football Association.

Figures from all football clubs in England’s top four divisions were published by the FA on Wednesday, with Newcastle forking out the ninth highest fee in the Premier League.





The Magpies signed Callum Wilson for a £20m last summer before securing the signings of Ryan Fraser and Jeff Hendrick on free transfers.

Jamal Lewis also signed from Norwich on a five-year deal.

The £11,349,953 Newcastle spent is a record fee for the club and is a drastic increase from the £9,010,554 they spent in the 2019/20 accounts.

Chelsea paid the most of any team in England, paying just over £35,247,822 in intermediary fees following a season of big-money signings.

West Bromwich Albion paid the least of all teams in the top division, with Newcastle’s survival rivals Fulham forking out £9,347,927.

Across the top four divisions in English football, a total of £317.1m was spent on agents and intermediaries.

SL View – Money well spent for Newcastle?

Newcastle’s transfer dealings over the past 12 months have certainly been hit or miss.

Marquee signing Wilson has scored 10 goals in the Premier League and been one of Newcastle’s best players.

Lewis has also been a positive signing, having impressed this season and featured in 25 matches across all competitions.

However, Hendrick has not had such a great time on Tyneside.

The Irishman has failed to impress, and his performances have brought the wrath of Newcastle fans on social media.

Fraser has also failed to live up to expectations, although he has shown glimpses of being a useful player for Newcastle.

Whilst it was by no means a fantastic 12 months in terms of transfers, the Magpies will hope to survive the drop and build upon their success of signings such as Wilson and Lewis.

Read: Martin Dubravka faces ‘race against time’ to be fit for Tottenham clash.