Steven Gerrard admits Rangers are looking for Alfredo Morelos’ replacements

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos continued his impressive form in front of goal during Thursday’s Europa League win against Porto, opening the scoring in the 2-0 victory.
The Colombia international has now scored 21 goals across all competitions this term, and is attracting more suitors as the days go by ahead of the January transfer window.
Morelos himself fueled speculations after he recently claimed he is looking forward to leaving Ibrox in the winter transfer window, but it’s hard to see Rangers letting their best player go midway through such a promising campaign.
Nevertheless, Light Blues boss Steven Gerrard has revealed his side are already looking for striking replacements for their star man.
“We never stop looking for replacements for all of our players. When the window opens, every one of our players has a price. That’s what we’re dealing with,” he told The Scottish Sun.
“But a decision like that wouldn’t have anything to do with me — because everyone knows what my answer would be, certainly with Morelos. We expect bids to land, not just for Alfredo, but for all the players who are flying at the moment.
“It’s OK saying we’d have a list of replacements. But you can never predict whether a replacement would come in and do as well as the player already here.”
Since his arrival at Ibrox, Morelos has scored 69 goals in 115 games, and could now lead Rangers to a Scottish League Cup victory when they play Celtic next month.
The Old Firm rivals are also level on points on top of the Premiership table, and goals from the 23-year-old will come very handy as Gerrard’s side look to stop the Hoops from making it nine league titles on a bounce.
Should Rangers manage to hold on to Morelos beyond January, they will be expected to cash in on him next summer, and will hope to land a quality replacement capable of delivering the goods as he does.