No place for Manchester City star against his former club

Manchester City visit Schalke in the Champions League on Wednesday aiming to continue their four-pronged pursuit of silverware this season.
City qualified for the round of 16 by finishing top of Group F, five points ahead of Lyon, while Schalke were second in Group D, five points adrift of Porto.
The two sides are facing each other in a third different European competition after previously meeting in the Cup Winners’ Cup (1969/70 semi-final) and UEFA Cup (2008/09 group stage).
City recorded a 5-2 aggregate success in the Cup Winners’ Cup and a 2-0 victory in the UEFA Cup.
Schalke have been knocked out in last 16 in each of their last three Champions League appearances – 2010/11 was the last time they progressed further, reaching the semi-finals.
City are unbeaten in their last seven Champions League games against German opponents, winning six and drawing one.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
Unsere Start-1⃣1⃣ für die @ChampionsLeague! 🌟
So geht’s ins Achtelfinal-Hinspiel gegen @ManCity 🔵⚪️⚒️ #S04 #S04MCI pic.twitter.com/SyeGQ3Yy66
— FC Schalke 04 (@s04) February 20, 2019
How we’re lining up in the #UCL tonight! 🙌
XI | Ederson, Walker, Laporte, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Silva (C), Bernardo, Sterling, Aguero
SUBS | Muric, Danilo, Kompany, Sané, Mahrez, Zinchenko, Foden
⚽️ #s04vcity
🔵 #mancity pic.twitter.com/cDjHUQ03N8
— Manchester City (@ManCity) February 20, 2019