Ryan Sessegnon reveals what Jose Mourinho told him

Ryan Sessegnon joined Tottenham Hotspur during the summer transfer window for a fee in the region of £25 million from Fulham on the transfer deadline day.
The young left-winger, who can also play as a left-back, has only played 33 minutes of football for Spurs this season. He has recently recovered from a long injury lay-off and is now raring to go.
According to reports from The Mirror, Sessegnon is in line to make his first start for the north London club against Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday.
He also finds himself in a strange position as the manager he signed for – Mauricio Pochettino – has been sacked recently by the club.
The report claims that new Spurs boss Jose Mourinho tried to sign him three times when he was at Manchester United. Mourinho has even compared Sessegnon to former Chelsea and England legend Ashley Cole after finally getting to work with him.
The 19-year-old has revealed what Mourinho told him recently.
“He just sat me down, told me to be myself, told me to be a bit more vocal because I am quite a quiet player and person in general,” said Sessegnon, as quoted by The Mirror.
“He wants me to show a bit more personality, show a bit more of me, show that I want to play, show that I will fight for my place in the team and a lot of strong words really,
“I definitely need to be more vociferous, 100 per cent.”