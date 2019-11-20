Rodney Marsh reacts to Tottenham Hotspur appointing Jose Mourinho as manager

Tottenham Hotspur shocked a lot of their fans and the football world at large with two quick-fire managerial decisions within 11 hours.
The North Londoners parted ways with Mauricio Pochettino last night and appointed Jose Mourinho as his successor this morning.
Despite leading Spurs to four consecutive top-four finishes in the Premier League and a Champions League final during his five-and-half-season stint in charge of the club, an uninspiring start to the new domestic campaign cost the Argentine his job.
Appointing the controversial Portuguese caught some football and Spurs fans off-guard, though, despite his recent links with the job, and pundit Rodney Marsh has reacted to the appointment of the former Manchester United and Chelsea manager in a seven-word tweet thus:
>The most divisive managerial appointment in history…… https://t.co/bTagX1vj0I
— Rodney Marsh (@RodneyMarsh10) November 20, 2019
Mourinho got fired by the Red Devils last December and he has been without a job since.
The former Inter Milan boss was also sacked by Chelsea after a second stint that ended in disaster, and it will be interesting to see how long he can last being in charge of Tottenham.
Despite his unpopular style of play and management, the two-time Champions League and three-time Premier League-winning boss is seen as a quick fix capable of ending Spurs’ silverware drought, and all eyes are now on him.