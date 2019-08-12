Report: Wolverhampton Wanderers eyeing January move for Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips

According to The Sun, Wolverhampton Wanderers are eyeing a January move for Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips after the Whites’ £30 million asking price put them off this summer.
Aston Villa and Burnley were also keen on the Elland Road academy product, but weren’t keen to meet Leeds’ demands either.
The Molineux Stadium outfit were interested in Phillips’ services late on in the transfer window, and are now hoping his valuation drops to a level they find acceptable in January.
The 23-year-old has just a year left on his current contract, and despite Leeds’ best efforts to get him to renew a deal, he is yet to put pen to paper.
Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo wants a strong midfield presence as his side competes across all competitions domestically and on the continent, and he believes Phillips has the needed experience and quality to boost his squad depth.
The Leeds star wants to play Premier League football, but it remains to be seen if manager Marcelo Bielsa will be ready to let him go midway through the season.
Their hands could be forced if he hasn’t signed a new contract by then, though, and it will be interesting to see if Wolves can get their man when the winter transfer window opens or if they will have to wait till next summer.