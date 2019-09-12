Report: Tottenham Hotspur were impressed with Vedat Muriqi’s performance against England

According to Fanatik (via Sport Witness), Tottenham Hotspur chief scout Steve Hitchen was present at St. Mary’s on Tuesday to run the rule over Fenerbahce striker Vedat Muriqi against England, and he liked what he saw.
The Three Lions ran out 5-3 winners against Kosovo, with the 25-year-old among the goals.
Sport Witness says that other reports in Turkey claimed Hitchen attended the game with Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, and it is expected that the North Londoners will continue to keep tabs on him ahead of a possible swoop.
Spurs watched Muriqi at the weekend in Kosovo 2-1 Euros 2020 qualifying win against the Czech Republic – where he also scored – and they could decide to go for his signature if he continues to impress.
Pochettino’s side didn’t bring in another striker during the summer transfer window despite letting Fernando Llorente leave, and the Argentine manager knows he needs another option to cover for Harry Kane.
At 6ft 4in, the former Caykur Rizespor hitman brings the aerial presence Tottenham are now missing in the Spaniard, and the fact that Serie A trio Lazio, Fiorentina and Napoli are also watching him says a lot about his quality.
Muriqi joined Fenerbahce during the summer transfer window for £3 million after bagging 17 goals in 36 games last term, and he has already hit the ground running for the Super Lig giants, scoring twice in the opening three games of the season.
It’s believed £18 million will be enough for suitors to land him, and it will be interesting to see if Spurs will decide to go after him in January or next summer.