Report: Tottenham Hotspur ready to sell Danny Rose as they line up Ryan Sessegnon as replacement

According to The Sun, Tottenham Hotspur are ready to let go of left-back Danny Rose, with manager Mauricio Pochettino keen on Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon as his long-term replacement.
The 28-year-old has already hinted at a summer exit, citing the club’s policy towards old players as a potential barrier to his future at the club , and Spurs are ready to flog him.
Sessegnon wants to leave Craven Cottage following the club’s relegation last term, and the North London club are ready to pay £35 million for his services.
They are also hoping to get similar fees from the sale of Rose, and the England international isn’t short of suitors, with Manchester City, Manchester United and Everton all linked with interests in him at different points in time in the past.
Sessegnon has been on Spurs’ radar for a while as Rose’s successor, and it seems a move could finally be on the cards this summer.
The 19-year-old ended the season with two goals and six assists in 35 league games, and has shown he is ready to play for the bigwigs.