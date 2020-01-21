Report: Tottenham Hotspur preparing late January swoop for Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos

According to Football Insider, Tottenham Hotspur are preparing a late January swoop for Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos as they look to bring in a replacement for the injured Harry Kane.
The English international is out until April, and boss Jose Mourinho wants to land a quality cover that can fire his side to a top-four finish in the Premier League.
Morelos has been in red-hot form for Rangers this term, scoring 13 goals in as many Europa League appearances and 15 other goals in 22 games.
While he will definitely be a great addition to Tottenham’s attack, Steven Gerrard’s side aren’t looking to let such an important player leave midway the campaign.
The Ibrox outfit are looking to beat Celtic to the Scottish Premiership title, and they don’t stand a chance without the Colombian.
Spurs could do with such a quality finisher, though, but chairman Daniel Levy will need to table a very juicy offer to turn Rangers’ head in order to have the slightest chance.
Inter Milan also want Morelos as Antonio Conte looks to strengthen his side and challenge Juventus for the Serie A title.
The Light Blues have a huge fight on their hands in the remaining days of the winter transfer window as both Tottenham and Inter attempt to lure their prized possession away, and it will be interesting to see if they can hold on to him until the end of the season.