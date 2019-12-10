Report: Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Lille right-back Mehmet Zeki Celik

According to Bleacher Report’s Dean Jones, Tottenham Hotspur are looking for new options at right-back and they have Lille defender Mehmet Zeki Celik on their radar.
— Dean Jones (@DeanJonesBR) December 10, 2019
Jose Mourinho’s side currently have Serge Aurier as their first-choice in the position, with the duo of Kyle Walker-Peters and Juan Foyth as covers, but it seems the Portuguese wants to further strengthen the depart by bringing in a quality expert.
Celik was wanted by Cardiff City last January, and the Turkish international could finally be on his way to the Premier League in the coming transfer windows.
The 22-year-old has two assists to his name in 13 Ligue 1 games, and while the numbers aren’t impressive, his technical ability on the ball and ability to create chances after chances have definitely caught Spurs’ attention.
Lille knocked back Cardiff’s £8 million offer 11 months ago, and Tottenham will be willing to up that bid in order to land their man.
Celik brings an impressive attacking style of play to the table, while he is also good at the back, and it will be interesting to see if Spurs will go all out for his signature going forward.